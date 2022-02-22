Ajay Devgn posts Koffee With Karan scene to remind himself of approaching anniversary with Kajol, fans call it 'so cute'

After getting a death glare from Kajol for forgetting their wedding anniversary on Koffee With Karan, Ajay Devgn has come up with a foolproof plan to make sure he remembers the occasion this year.

The Singham actor had failed to recall their wedding date when he was asked the question during an appearance with his wife on the sixth season of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Kajol had reminded him of the date back then after expressing her anger at his mistake.

The actor, who will be celebrating his 23rd wedding anniversary with Kajol this year, took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to reveal that he has set a special reminder to ensure he doesn't repeat his mistake. A meme he shared on his feed showed a collage of two scenes from his and Kajol's Koffee with Karan appearance.

The first picture showed Ajay saying, "22nd...23rd February '99," and the second showed his disappointed wife replying, "24th of February, 1999!" Ajay captioned the meme, "Reminder," adding a green tick emoji.

Ajay shared the same meme on his Instagram story as well, in which he added that he has set a reminder for midnight on their wedding date. He captioned the story, "Iss Baar Nahi Bhoolunga (I won't forget this time)."

Fans of the couple applauded Ajay's efforts to remember his wedding anniversary, with one saying, "Guess you will remember forever now." Another remembered their appearance on the talk show where he had made the mistake of forgetting it, and said, "What an epic segment this was."

Ajay and Kajol started dating after they met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul, and got married in the year 1999. They went on to star together in several other movies including Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, most recently in 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They welcomed a daughter, Nysa, in 2003, and a son, Yug, in 2010.

