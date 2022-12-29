Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake Phool Aur Kaante, says he will need a month's practice to do the iconic split

Ajay Devgn has said that he wants someone to remake Phool Aur Kaante. The actor made his onscreen debut with the film in 1991. He also claimed that he'd be able to pull off the split stunt on two bikes, with a month's practice. (Also read: Rohit says Ajay agreed to 7am shoot after hearing Singham's script at 2am)

He shared a short video clip from one of his interviews and tweeted, “Phool Aur Kaante Returns has a good ring to it. What do y’all think?” However, not everyone believes it would be a good idea. One user responded to Ajay's tweet with, “Nope, not every film is Drishyam.” A few of his fans also suggested that a sequel would be better than a remake.

The video starts with Ajay being asked about a "remake-able film from his filmography and he promptly responds with, “I would like somebody to remake Phool Aur Kaante.”

The interviewer then said, “Yeah? Tough, must be difficult to do that. The cameras used to be very different back then.” He was then asked if he would be able to ace the iconic split on bike. "I would need a little practice, mahina dedh mahina (a month or so), I think so. Koshish karni padegi (Will have to try and see),” he says.

Directed by Kuku Kohli, Phool Aur Kanate featured Ajay alongside Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. Both Madhoo and Ajay made their entry in Bollywood with the film that was a commercial success.

Ajay has since created a special place for himself as an actor as well as a director. Most recently seen in Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2, Ajay has an interesting line up of films.

He will be seen in the sports biographical film Maidaan. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film is based on the golden era of Indian football and features Ajay as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, Abhinay Raj Singh and Gajraj Rao. Slated for a February 2023 release, the film has music composed by AR Rahman.

Ajay also has his next directorial venture in the pipeline. Titled Bholaa, the film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi. The new film also stars Tabu and Amala.

