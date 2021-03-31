Ajaz Khan claims NCB found four sleeping pills: 'My wife had miscarriage, was in depression and was taking those'

Actor Ajaz Khan, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has now claimed that all that he had in his possession were a few sleeping pills. Ajaz also said that his wife was using those.

Ajaz was arrested on Wednesday, in connection with the Batata Gang drug case, following at least eight hours of interrogation, a PTI report said.

Ajaz told reporters after coming out of the court, "Nothing. Ask them where they got it... what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarriage and was in depression. She was taking those pills."

Ajaz has been remanded to the custody of the NCB till April 3. Earlier, he was taken for medical check-up before he was produced before the court.

As per a PTI report, a senior NCB official told reporters that Ajaz's name cropped up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Batata. A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede also conducted searches in suburban Andheri and Lokhandwala on Tuesday in connection with the case, the official added.

This is not Ajaz's first legal trouble. He was arrested for indulging in acts of defamation and hate speech in April 2020 and earlier in July 2019, he was arrested for uploading 'objectionable' videos on social media.

While the probe continued, Ajaz had posted a picture of himself from sets on Tuesday. "I would strongly urge you to find the time to maintain a list of your dreams throughout your life. Good night love u all pic click by @sikandarkhanfilms smoking kills this is for shooting," he captioned it.

Ajaz has worked in a few Hindi films, including Allah Ke Banday and Rakhta Charitra. He also appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7.