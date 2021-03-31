IND USA
Priyanka Chopra channelled her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham on a recent talk show.
Priyanka Chopra gives Kareena Kapoor's iconic PHAT line from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham a hilarious twist, watch

  • Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh when she tweaked Kareena Kapoor's famous PHAT dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum for various scenarios.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:02 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a unique twist to Kareena Kapoor's iconic PHAT dialogue from the latter's movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor, who appeared on friend and talk-show host Lilly Singh's show A Little Late With Lilly Singh, participated in a fun segment of Hot Celebs/Cold Reads where she was given the line, 'PHAT, pretty hot and tempting' and was asked to tweak it for various scenarios.

Lilly first asked Priyanka to deliver the dialogue as though she was at a wine tasting. Lilly then asked her to use the line while she's training her dog. Both the performances left Lilly in splits. The clip also featured a hilarious moment when Priyanka forgot to add Jonas to her name while she was asked to slate, aka introduce herself as actors do at auditions. When Lilly pointed out that she forgot to add Jonas, an embarrassed Priyanka instantly swore.

She tried to explain that she missed out on Jonas because 'Priyanka Chopra' has been her work name for many years. She then gave a second take, mentioning her full name.

Priyanka is currently in London, where she shooting for her upcoming series, Citadel. The actor has been stationed in the UK for months now. She first travelled to the country after the lockdown was eased in the US, to wrap her movie Text For You. Prior to that, she travelled to Germany where she completed her schedule for The Matrix 4.

The actor recently confirmed that she is working on a Bollywood movie as well. The actor, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, revealed her next Bollywood movie arrives next year. Apart from her projects, she has been making the headlines for her memoir, Unfinished, and the launch of her Indian-themed restaurant in New York, Sona.

