Akshay Kumar announces trailer release date of Sarfira, calls working on film ‘opportunity of a lifetime’

Akshay Kumar's film Sarfira is all set to take its first flight with the launch of its trailer. The actor on Friday took to social media to announce that the trailer will be launched on June 18. (Also read: Sarfira first look: Akshay Kumar announces his next film with Radhika Madan; check release date, other details) Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the release date of his next film.

Akshay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the update along with a new poster. This will be his first release after the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan debacle.

Trailer gets release date

The actor shared an interesting poster of the film which features him looking up. He is looking smart and stylish in sunglasses. The poster comes with a tagline, “Dream so big, they call you crazy”.

Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, “The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime! #Sarfira trailer out on 18th June. Catch Sarfira on 12th July, only in cinemas”.

The announcement led to a wave of excitement among fans, who took to social media to express their happiness. “This will be all time grosser in the world,” shared one user.

“The story of a man who dared to dream big" sounds like the perfect setup for an inspiring tale! I'm intrigued to learn more about this character and his journey. It seems like "Sarfira" promises to be a film full of ambition, passion, and perhaps a touch of adventure,” wrote another, with one writing, “Woww… Looking Blockbuster movie”. “Blockbuster. Waiting like a hell,” shared one user.

More about the film

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The film is written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani.

The film is set in the world of startups and aviation. As per a statement, "Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy. Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugood, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics."

It is a GV Prakash Kumar musical. Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), south superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Sudha has previously directed the bilingual Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and Saala Khadoos (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as Guru, and the globally applauded Soorarai Pottru.