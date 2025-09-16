Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 cleared by CBFC, word f****r to be removed, alcohol brand blurred

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's much-anticipated Jolly LLB 3 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ rating, just days ahead of its theatrical release on 19 September. While the courtroom drama received approval, the CBFC asked for minor cuts and modifications before giving it the green light. Jolly LLB 3 features courtroom drama, humour, and intense legal battles. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor and has a star-studded cast.

Jolly LLB 3 cleared by CBFC after following changes

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, among the changes made, the old disclaimer was replaced with a new one, and any visible alcohol branding was blurred. The film also had to include a fictional location and year at the start. A profanity (f****r) was muted throughout, while a scene involving police violence against an elderly man was toned down.

Additionally, a line of dialogue was changed to "emergency clause", and certain logos seen in the background or on documents were blurred or altered. In the second half, another line was modified to say: “Janki amma ka gaon sirf ek...cheque muh pe fek ke mara. (There's only one village that belongs to Janki mother…Threw the cheque right at the face.) ” The final certified runtime of the film stands at 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds (157.16 minutes).

About Jolly LLB 3

The trailer of Jolly LLB 3 sets the stage for a fiery courtroom clash as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprise their roles as rival Jollys. Both lawyers bring their own brand of legal tactics and moral ambiguity to the table, with the trailer teasing their battle to prove who the “real” Jolly is.

Akshay’s character finds himself entangled in a controversial case, triggering a storm of legal chaos. As the courtroom drama unfolds, Saurabh Shukla’s judge is left frustrated by their relentless back-and-forth. While humour remains a key element, the trailer also promises an intense, thought-provoking legal narrative, staying true to the heart of the franchise.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also helmed the previous two films in the franchise, Jolly LLB 3 also features Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao.