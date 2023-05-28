After Kedarnath, Akshay Kumar visits Badrinath temple amid tight security; greets fans in new pics and video

On Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar visited Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. Akshay was surrounded by a huge crowd and people rushed to take selfies with the actor upon spotting him. Akshay is in Uttarakhand for shooting his upcoming film. The actor was spotted with his security team as he arrived at the temple. Akshay had also visited the Kedarnath temple recently. Also read: Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, greets hundreds of fans outside shrine with folded hands. Watch

Akshay Kumar visited Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

In latest videos shared on Twitter, Akshay, who was dressed in a black hoodie and track pants, made his way through the crowd escorted by the police. In one of the clips, police dispersed the crowds to make way for the actor as he headed towards the temple. Fans also shared photos from the actor's temple visit. He also greeted fans with folded hands in one of the pictures that have surfaced online.

Inside Akshay Kumar's Uttarakhand visit

Akshay also shared a video of his helicopter ride on Sunday, and wrote in his Instagram caption, "The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words. Jai Badri vishal (hail Lord Vishnu)."

Recently, Akshay Kumar, who has been in Uttarakhand for a couple of weeks now, played volleyball with the police. On Saturday, photos of the actor, in which he played with members of the Uttarakhand Police, were shared online. He wore a black T-shirt, blue pants and sneakers.

Earlier, following his visit to Kedarnath, Akshay had met Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. News agency ANI had reported that the chief minister had gifted a traditional shawl and a memento to Akshay during their meeting.

Akshay on failure of his recent films

Akshay was last seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Released in February, Selfiee failed to set the box office on fire and collected around ₹10.2 crore nett in its first three days, his lowest opening weekend in a decade. In a March interview, Akshay had spoken about his consecutive flops and said that if his films don't work, it's his fault.

The last film featuring Akshay Kumar that performed well at the box office was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi (2021), co-starring Katrina Kaif. Akshay's last few films such as Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj failed at box office.

In his interview to Aaj Tak, Akshay had said, when reminded that he has given three-four flops in a row, "This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else."

Akshay's upcoming projects include OMG 2. He will feature alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the film. Akshay also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The film is set to be released in 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.