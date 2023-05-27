Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with Uttarakhand Police in unseen pics from Dehradun

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Dehradun for the shoot of his upcoming film, recently took out some time to play volleyball. Several pictures of the actor emerged on social media as he played with members of the Uttarakhand Police. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, greets hundreds of fans outside shrine with folded hands) Akshay Kumar played volleyball with the police staff.

In the pictures, Akshay wore a black T-shirt, blue trousers and sneakers. He played with several people on a field as spectators looked on. The actor also clapped and smiled as seen in the photos.

The pictures were shared on Instagram with the caption, "@akshaykumar , who is currently in Dehradun for the shoot of his upcoming film, recently took some time off from the sets, and indulged in his favourite sport. Several pictures of Akshay Kumar playing volleyball with the police in Uttarakhand have surfaced on net, and are going viral."

Akshay at Kedarnath temple

Earlier this week, Akshay offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The 55-year-old actor is currently shooting for his next feature project in the state. Akshay arrived in a helicopter and walked barefoot from the helipad to the Himalayan temple to take part in a 'puja', Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee CEO Yogendra Singh said as reported by news agency PTI.

The actor, dressed in a black T-shirt and track pants, was followed by a group of fans as he entered the temple. After exiting the temple, he greeted the fans and said it was an overwhelming experience. The actor also shared a photo of the temple on his Instagram and wrote, "Jai Baba Bholenath (sic)."

Akshay met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

After a visit to Kedarnath Temple, Akshay also met Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. As reported by ANI, CM Dhami gifted a traditional shawl and memento to the actor. During the meeting, CM Dhami and Akshay discussed about developing Uttarakhand as a new film industry hub.

Akshay also shared his experience visiting Kedarnath Dham with CM Dhami. He also appreciated the efforts made by the state government towards the facilities for the pilgrims at Shri Kedarnath Dham.

Akshay will be seen in OMG- Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the movie, which is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

