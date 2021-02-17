Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character, fans are in awe of her eyes
bollywood

Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character, fans are in awe of her eyes

Kriti Sanon has shared a stunning picture of herself clicked by her Bachchan Pandey co-star Akshay Kumar. She plays a journalist wanting to become a film director in the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Kriti Sanon has shared a picture of herself, clicked by Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar is known for his many talents, from acting to cooking, but it seems the actor is also a pro at photography. His Bachchan Pandey co-star Kriti Sanon has shared proof of how Akshay clicked a stunning picture of her on the sets which is worth giving professional photographers a run for their money.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kriti wrote, "Myra from the eyes of Bachchan Pandey.. Captured by @akshaykumar."

The picture shows Kriti in a white sari and sleeveless blouse, with her hair in shades of honey and her eyes glistening in the sun. It received more than 660000 likes within a few hours and around 3000 comments in appreciation. All from fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala to filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra dropped kiss-eye emojis in reaction to the post. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda called her "gorgeous."

A fan wrote "you look amazingly beautiful kritu", while another commented, "Omg kritsu." Many also started talking about her "eyes" which drew attention in the picture.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda hits back at troll who dared to attack her mother Shweta

Kriti and Akshay are currently shooting for the Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Apart from Akshay, and Kriti, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. It is reportedly being shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar kriti sanon bachchan pandey kriti sanon movies

Related Stories

tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:23 AM IST
tv

Smriti Irani picks Tuada Kutta Tommy over 'Pawri' girl: 'Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP