Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character, fans are in awe of her eyes

Akshay Kumar is known for his many talents, from acting to cooking, but it seems the actor is also a pro at photography. His Bachchan Pandey co-star Kriti Sanon has shared proof of how Akshay clicked a stunning picture of her on the sets which is worth giving professional photographers a run for their money.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kriti wrote, "Myra from the eyes of Bachchan Pandey.. Captured by @akshaykumar."

The picture shows Kriti in a white sari and sleeveless blouse, with her hair in shades of honey and her eyes glistening in the sun. It received more than 660000 likes within a few hours and around 3000 comments in appreciation. All from fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala to filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra dropped kiss-eye emojis in reaction to the post. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda called her "gorgeous."

A fan wrote "you look amazingly beautiful kritu", while another commented, "Omg kritsu." Many also started talking about her "eyes" which drew attention in the picture.

Kriti and Akshay are currently shooting for the Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Apart from Akshay, and Kriti, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. It is reportedly being shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.