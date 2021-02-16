Akshay Kumar remembers Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar as 'A smiling young man passionate for food'
- Akshay Kumar has penned a short note on Twitter in memory of his Kesari co-actor Sandeep Nahar, who was found dead at his residence on Monday.
Akshay Kumar has mourned the death of his Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar, who allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The actor had also worked with late Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Sharing a picture of Sandeep in his costume for Kesari, Akshay wrote on Twitter, "Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul." He also added a folded hands emoji.
Sandeep was part of the ensemble cast of Kesari, and he played Sipahi Buta Singh in Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay) led Sikh Regiment, in the Battle of Saragarhi.
Sandeep, who was in his 30s, was found unconscious at his flat on Monday evening by his wife Kanchan and friends, who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police had said. On Tuesday, Sandeep's brother and father reached the Goregaon police station to claim his body to perform his last rites, PTI reported. According to an official, no complaint was lodged so far from any side.
Also read: Anupam Kher on MS Dhoni co-actor Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide: 'He was a happy-go-lucky guy, a good actor'
Sandeep's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Anupam Kher also remembered him as a happy-go-lucky guy. He told Times of India in an interview, "I didn't know about it last night, but I read about him a few hours back and immediately connected his presence in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I met him on the sets of that film only. I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor."
