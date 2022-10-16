Akshay Kumar denies owning private jet worth 260 cr, calls out 'baseless lies'

Akshay Kumar is in no mood to let anyone spread lies about him. The actor called out a news website for claiming that the actor owns a private jet worth ₹260 crore. He shared a screenshot of the story along with a popular poem from his childhood. Also read: Ram Setu trailer

He wrote, “Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. (thumbs down emoji) #POFbyAK.”

His fans also came out in full force to support the actor. A fan commented, "Arey sir aise kon expose karta hai, nice to see your aggressive mood after long time." Another shared his meme from his hit comedy film Hera Pheri and asked, “Can we keep Pants on Fire at the same level with “jali Naa...teri jali na"? One more fan shared his still from the film Rowdy Rathore and wrote, “Akki sir is in rowdy mood today!”

Can we keep Pants on Fire at the same level with "jali Naa...Teri jali na"? 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/5tQNf3Njds — anubhav🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Itis) October 16, 2022

Fans cheered for Akshay Kumar on Twitter.

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his fifth and last film of 2022, Ram Setu. It will hit theatres around Diwali on October 25. The film's trailer shows Akshay on an archaeological mission to look for Ram Setu after the government requests Supreme Court's permission to demolish it. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev and Nassar.

Earlier this year, Akshay saw the theatrical release of Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, followed by Cuttputlli on an OTT platform. He already has a lineup of few films next year, including Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

