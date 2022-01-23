Akshay Kumar feeds goats in new video, fan says they are doing ‘stunts’ too after meeting ‘Khiladi Kumar’. Watch

Akshay Kumar shared a video of him feeding a herd of goats. In the clip, he wore a green hoodie and jeans, and could be seen feeding the goats bundles of grass, as some of them stood on their hind legs and tried to grab the fodder from his hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Chhoti chhoti cheezon mein badi badi khushiyaan mil rahi hai (I am finding huge joy in the little things)… What more can we ask from the Almighty?! Thank you God for every single day we are alive in the midst of nature. #AttitudeOfGratitude,” the actor wrote, sharing the video on Twitter.

Many fans showered love. “Favourite superstar for a reason, the way you live life is just inspiring,” one wrote. However, a few also had funny reactions. “Khiladi Kumar ko dekh kar bakriyaan bhi khiladi ho gayi, stunt karne lagi (The goats have also become daredevils after meeting Khiladi Kumar, they are doing stunts too),” one quipped, making a reference to Akshay’s popular action film franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Aap ko to bakare bhi jante he. Kaya aap Kapil Sharma show ki tarah yaha bhi har mahine jaate ho kaya (Even the goats know you. Like The Kapil Sharma Show, do you also visit them every month)?” another asked, poking fun at Akshay’s frequent appearances on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay was last seen on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which was a major success with a domestic box office collection of around ₹200 crore in India, despite theatres not operating at full capacity in some states including Maharashtra. He followed it up with Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which came out on Disney+ Hotstar. He was seen alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the film.

Also see: Kapil Sharma asks if Akshay Kumar will be seen in ‘love triangle’ with Taimur, future heroine next. Watch his reply

Up next, Akshay has a number of films in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Gorkha and OMG 2. He will also star in an Amazon Prime series titled The End.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.