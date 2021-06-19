Akshay Kumar gets challenged to fight by real Undertaker Mark Calaway this time, his reply will crack you up

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Actor Akshay Kumar knows it is wise not to mess with a wrestling icon. When real Undertaker Mark Calaway challenged him to a fight, he had this response.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Akshay Kumar fought a 'fake' Undertaker, played by actor Brian Lee, in his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Action star Akshay Kumar has been challenged for a fight of a lifetime. After he celebrated 20 years of his movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi with a meme on Undertaker, the wrestling legend has asked him to fight him for real.

In Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is pit against Undertaker for some high-intensity fight scenes. For many years, fans believed that Akshay had fought the real Undertaker, but he revealed last week that it was actually an actor-wrestler named Brian Lee who had played the character on the movie.

Commenting on his post, the real Undertaker--Mark Calaway-- wrote, "Ha! Tell me when you are ready for a REAL rematch." He even added a thumbs-up emoji. Akshay, however, decided not to mess with the wrestling champion. "Let me check on my insurance and get back bro," he wrote.

The official Twitter page of WWE India shared their messages and wrote, "Interesting," with eyes emojis.

The original meme was about how Akshay Kumar was among the few people in the world who managed to beat Undertaker. However, Akshay clarified, "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film."

Mark Callaway has been The Undertaker since 1991. Brian appeared as an Undertaker impersonator in a few matches in 1994. Mark retired from the ring last year in November.

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's action drama Sooryavanshi. He will star with Katrina Kaif in the film while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have special appearances. He also has Aanand L Rai's films Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. There is also Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, and Ram Setu with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

