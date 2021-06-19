Anil Kapoor recalls visiting Milkha Singh's home: 'His wife fed us most unforgettable aloo parathas'

Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday remembered visiting the home of late sprinter Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur and having 'the most unforgettable aloo parathas' he has 'ever had'. Taking to Instagram, he shared several throwback pictures with the athlete.

Anil Kapoor shared photos also featuring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar as they posed with the late Milkha Singh. He captioned the post, "Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I've ever had... He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being... will be truly & deeply missed..."

Reacting to his post, director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "It was a lovely day." Fans also poured their condolences in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Legend gone." Another said, "We have lost a gem today #flyingsikhmilkhasingh #heartbreaking." "The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers," commented another.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, among others also paid tribute to the sprinter.

Milkha died on Friday night after a month-long battle with Covid-19, at the age of 91. He had lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment on June 13 at the age of 85. The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed The Flying Sikh for his accomplishments, is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

