Monday, Nov 11, 2024
Akshay Kumar has a reunion with Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal; fans say ‘Hera Pheri 3 banao’. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 11, 2024 07:50 PM IST

Akshay Kumar recently flew to Surat with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The trio has worked together in Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri.

Akshay Kumar was recently spotted with his Hera Pheri co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal at Mumbai's Kalina airport. The trio posed for the paparazzi before jetting off to Surat. While watching the former co-stars together, fans started speculating about Hera Pheri 3. (Also read: Ajay Devgn jokes about Akshay Kumar’s early rising habit: ‘Woh pehle doodhwala tha’)

Hera Pheri 3 trio heads to Surat

Suniel and Paresh joined Akshay as they headed to Surat where the latter invited his colleagues co-stars to his Martial Arts Academy. The actors have previously worked in two successful installments of the comedy franchise titled - Hera Pheri directed by Priyadarshan and Phir Hera Pheri directed by Neeraj Vora.

As Akshay, Suniel and Paresh came forward to pose for the photographers before getting inside the airport, everyone cheered for them. As the paparazzi shouted Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya (Akshay, Suniel and Paresh's on-screen characters from Hera Pheri), Akshay playfully tilted Paresh's head. The trio smiled and waved at everyone before heading to Surat.

A fan commented, “Hera Pheri 3 banao (Make Hera Pheri 3).” Another fan wrote, “Hera Pheri again?” Another fan commented, “The way Akshay turned Babu Bhaiyya's head (laughing emojis).” A user also wrote, “3 legends in one frame.”

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay, Suniel and Paresh are also working together in Ahmed Khan's Welcome to The Jungle. The upcoming comedy also features Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever and others in pivotal roles. 

Akshay will be next seen in Abhishek Anil Kapur's aerial action war-drama Sky Force. The movie stars Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Paharia and others in crucial roles. The actor will also star in Jolly LLB 3, featuring Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Akshay also has a cameo in the Kannada epic-drama Kannappa where he plays Lord Shiva. He also has an extended cameo as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi period-drama - Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

 

