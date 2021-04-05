Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19: ‘I hope to be back home soon’

A day after announcing that he has tested positive for Covid-19, actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share that he has been hospitalised. He reassured fans and well-wishers that he is ‘doing fine’ but has been admitted to hospital ‘as a precautionary measure under medical advice’.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working , I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” he wrote.

On Sunday, Akshay had written, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

Akshay was one of the first big Bollywood stars to resume work after the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted. He began shooting for the espionage thriller Bellbottom in Scotland in August last year and even worked double shifts to finish the film within a 45-day schedule.

Over the last few days, Akshay was shooting for Ram Setu, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Reports suggest that nearly 45 crew members working on the film have also tested positive for the virus.

He is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Covid-19, amid the second wave of the pandemic. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govinda and multiple others also tested positive.