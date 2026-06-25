Akshay Kumar makes hilarious request to critics before Welcome To The Jungle release: ‘Replace star ratings with…’

Akshay's message comes at a time when every Hindi film is being heavily scrutinised by audiences, with accusations of paid negative PR campaigns frequently surfacing. Many people take to social media to share their thoughts, while trolls often judge every aspect of a film online.

Akshay shared a poster of Welcome to the Jungle in which he is seen standing with folded hands, while the other cast members stand behind him. He penned a message for critics and influencers, – "Critics and influencers, please replace star ratings with laughter emojis."

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Welcome to the Jungle , which is set to hit theatres on June 26, Friday. Before the film's release, Akshay took to Instagram to make a hilarious request to critics and influencers.

Akshay in his comedy era Akshay is currently enjoying a successful phase in his career. The actor is firmly in his comedy era, as his recent films in the genre have performed well at the box office. His last release, Bhooth Bangla, a Priyadarshan comedy, was a hit. Before that, he starred in Jolly LLB 3, the legal comedy-drama that was also well received by audiences and emerged as a box-office success. His 2025 film Housefull 5 was likewise one of the biggest hits of the year.

About Welcome to the Jungle The Ahmed Khan directorial stars 34 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroz Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

It is the third film in the Welcome franchise, which began in 2007. The franchise's second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015.