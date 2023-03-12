Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani's Oakland show gets cancelled, here's why

The upcoming show in Oakland, as a part of The Entertainers tour, featuring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani, has been cancelled. This was their last performance in the US. The decision has been made considering the California storm. Also read: Akshay Kumar hangs from harness, holds Mouni Roy's hands to lift her up during Orlando show

The tour included Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben, and Jasleen Royal. All of them were on tour in the US and had been entertaining audiences with their performances. However, it is the torrential rain that caused flash flooding and landslides in California that has led to the cancellation of the show.

With the rising chances of avalanches and other related threats, roads have been closed owing to the storm. On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued multiple warnings due to severe conditions. Several people have been evacuated to combat the situation.

However, this isn’t the tour’s first show which has been called off. Earlier, the New Jersey show was called off too, but for a different reason. While Amit Jaitly, the concert's promoter, shared via an Instagram post that it happened so because of 'extremely slow sales of tickets', a source close to the tour has refuted the claim. The source also said the March 4 concert has been cancelled because of non-payment by the promoter.

The source said, "The Entertainers tour’s New Jersey show was unfortunately called off because the local promoter Amit Jaitley of Sai USA INC failed to pay the national promoter. Despite the presence of a large Indian population in the city were excited about the show, it‘s cancelled because of non-payment by Amit Jaitely."

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her and Akshay Kumar's aerial act during their live performance in Orlando, their last show. Their jaw-dropping act included Akshay who was hung upside down from a harness at a considerable height. He came slightly down to pick Mouni Roy from the crowd using his bare hands.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “The stage, the adrenaline, the madness, the music, lights, the chaos it’s all magic, I love it all. Thank you Orlando for the love. Always grateful to my team for all the love, faith and hard work you put in me. Thank you to my fellow performers, who have all become friends now. I shall cherish this time forever. ONLY LOVE.”

