Akshay Kumar hangs from harness, holds Mouni Roy's hands to lift her up during Orlando show. Watch

Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her and Akshay Kumar's aerial act during their live performance in Orlando on Saturday. The two are currently on The Entertainers tour in the US, along with other team members, which include Disha Patani, Sonam Bajma, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana. Also read: Akshay Kumar dons lehenga as he dances alongside Nora Fatehi in Atlanta, starts US tour with Gayatri Mantra recital

During their live performance at the Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Akshay hung upside down from a harness at a considerable height and came slightly down to pick Mouni Roy from the crowd. He held her by her hands and pulled her up in the air as fans watched them in awe, before dropping her off on stage.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “The stage, the adrenaline, the madness, the music, lights, the chaos it’s all magic, I love it all. Thank you Orlando for the love. Always grateful to my team for all the love, faith and hard work you put in me. Thank you to my fellow performers, who have all become friends now. I shall cherish this time forever. ONLY LOVE.”

Arjun Bijlani commented on the video, “Super Mona.” Smriti Khanna reacted, “Woahhhh.” A fan reacted, “Omg (Oh my God),” while another wrote, “OMG... This was amazing.” A fan called it ‘unbelievable’ with another one commenting, “This was breathtaking.”

Meit Shah, promoter of the Orlando show, had earlier said in a statement as per ANI, "This is going to be one of the biggest shows of our lifetime. I am trying to give my best and arrange everything in a way that everything goes off smoothly. It's a Saturday night show and we are expecting a crowd of 10,000 to 12,000 people all around the city and adjacent cities are expected to turn up for the show. I can assure everyone that people witnessing the show will get good value for their money."

On March 4, Akshay had shared a similar video in which he was seen rotating in air while being tied to a harness during his performance in Atlanta. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Up, down or upside down, not letting go of this love. Thank you Atlanta. What awesome energy!! Dallas, over to you now. See you on 8th. The Entertainers.”

