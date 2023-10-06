Akshay Kumar on changing the name of his film Mission Raniganj: 'India is not wrong, but Bharat is a great name'

Akshay Kumar has opened up about changing the name of his film new Mission Raniganj. In an interview with News18, Akshay said it was not wrong to change the film's name. Last month, amid buzz around the government's decision to change the name of the country from India to Bharat, the name of Akshay's film was changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Earlier it was titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to name change buzz, says she predicted it years ago

Akshay on Mission Raniganj's name change

Akshay Kumar in a still from his latest film.

Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released in theatres on Friday. When asked about the name change, Akshay said, “Is there anything wrong if we changed it to Bharat? No, right. So just enjoy it.”

When told that that even India is not wrong, the actor told the portal, “I agree India is not wrong and is also right. Bharat is a great name and it is in our constitution so we decided to change it.”

About Mission Raniganj

Last month, the title change was announced by the cast and makers along with the first look poster of the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar had written, “Heroes don’t wait for medals to do what’s right! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with Mission Raniganj… in cinemas on 6th October…” He shared the posters of the movie, which said that the title was Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai. In addition to Akshay and Parineeti Chopra, Mission Raniganj has an ensemble cast, including Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

The film revolves around a daring rescue operation, taking viewers 350 feet deep inside a mine, where 65 miners found themselves trapped. Akshay steps into the shoes of Jaswant Singh Gill, the man behind India's greatest rescue mission beneath the rubble.

Celebs on India's name change

Earlier, Jackie Shroff was one of the celebrities to talk about the row over India's name change to Bharat. He had said that he, too, is given different names by people.

Actor Kangana Ranaut had also reacted to the name change buzz, saying she had predicted it years ago. Kangana had re-shared on Instagram Stories, a screenshot of a news article by Hindustan Times from 2021. She had suggested in 2021 that the country should do away from the name India and must be thereafter be called 'Bharat' instead.

