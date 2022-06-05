Akshay Kumar prays for CM Yogi Adityanath’s long life on 50th birthday, Kangana Ranaut says he treats her like a sister

On Sunday actor Akshay Kumar wished Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on his 50th birthday. Tagging Yogi, he shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Warm greetings on your birthday @myyogiadityanath ji greetings for your long life and good health.” (Also read: Samrat Prithviraj box office day 1: Akshay Kumar's film mints ₹10.7 crore)

Earlier in the day, actor Kangana Ranaut had also penned a note on Yogi Adityanath’s birthday. Praying for the CM, she called him ‘an eminent leader and a source of inspiration.’ She added, “Someone who has always loved and respected me as a sister. Praying for Yogi’s long life and hope his glory shine throughout this world.”

Akshay Kumar's tweet.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance to the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people.”

Yogi Adityanath recently declared Akshay and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in his state. He also attended a special screening of the film held at Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan, with Akshay, Manushi and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi in attendance. Later, Yogi congratulated the team and said “Akshay Kumar has beautifully shown the history of India in his film.”

Soon after Yogi declared Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in UP, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the film will be tax-free in their states as well.

Samrat Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. It stars Akshay Kumar as the warrior king Prithviraj while Manushi plays his love interest, Samyukta. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar. It released on June 3.

