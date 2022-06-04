Samrat Prithviraj box office day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar's film opens worse than Bachchhan Paandey, mints 10.7 cr

Akshay Kumar's latest release, Samrat Prithviraj is faring better than most other recent Hindi releases but was still unable to outperform his last theatrical release Bachchhan Paandey. However, it should be noted that while Bachchhan Paandey started strong, the momentum died quickly enough. (Also read: Samrat Prithviraj review: No one seems human in Akshay Kumar's part-panegyric, part-misguided feminist epic)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. “TOP 4 - *Day 1* Biz - 2022 Release… 1. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ₹ 14.11 cr [non-holiday] 2. #BachchhanPaandey: ₹ 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon] 3. #SamratPrithviraj ₹ 10.70 cr [non-holiday] 4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.50 cr [non-holiday] #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz,” he wrote. Taran Adarsh's tweet.

For a better context, Taran also shared the opening figures of the year's biggest hits. “*Day 1* biz of the two event films, *dubbed in #Hindi*… 1. #KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr 2. #RRR: ₹ 20.07 cr #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #India biz.” He added, “#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.”

Akshay Kumar plays 12th century Delhi ruler Prithviraj Chauhan in the movie. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar plays Queen Sanyogita. The film received mixed reviews from critics. While some praised the VFX and action, others were not so impressed with Akshay and Manushi's performances. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

The film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Several other BJP-ruled states, including Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, have made the movie tax free in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath even caught a screening of the movie with Akshay, as did home minister Amit Shah.

Other releases of the week include Adivi Sesh's Major and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. Akshay will be seen next in Ram Setu, Selfiee and Raksha Bandhan.

