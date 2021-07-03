Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan discuss new project on Raksha Bandhan sets, smile wide in happy pic

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a happy picture with filmmaker Priyadarshan. Akshay and Priyadarshan met on the sets of Raksha Bandhan, which will be directed by Aanand L Rai.

"When a guy with as brilliant a sense of humour as @priyadarshandir comes calling, a hard-work day becomes a laugh-hard day! #HappinessBTS," Akshay tweeted on Saturday with a picture of the two. Akshay was seen in a pink shirt, wearing a moustache. Priyadarshan was seen in a black shirt with a blue mask on his chin. Both of them were seen sharing a laugh.

Retweeting Akshay, Priyadarshan wrote, "After a long break, we are having quality time discussing next Hindi movie and I'm enjoying these discussions with @akshaykumar."

Akshay and Priyandarshan have worked together on hit films such as Hera Pheri, Bhul Bhulaiyaa and more. Last year, Priyadarshan had said in an interview that he was planning a comedy movie with Akshay. He told Mumbai Mirror, “To begin with, I was planning a serious film with Akshay till he pointed out that people would expect a comedy from us. We were to start in December but now it will roll only around September next year. It will be produced by Akshay.”

He made it clear that the film will not be the third part of Hera Pheri. “I am not involved with Hera Pheri 3, I have told the makers that I am not interested. A lot of people think I made Part 2 as well, but that too wasn’t my film,” he said.

Akshay's upcoming movies include Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Filhaal 2, the song that will mark his second music video after the 2019 released hit song Filhaal. The music video that also features Nupur Sanon will release on July 6.