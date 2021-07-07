Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar reposts hilarious memes on Filhaal 2, calls it 'amazing creativity'
bollywood

Akshay Kumar reposts hilarious memes on Filhaal 2, calls it 'amazing creativity'

Akshay Kumar's Filhaal 2 released on Tuesday and the actor has been reposting memes on it on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Akshay Kumar has shared a bunch of memes on his new music video.

Actor Akshay Kumar is enjoying all the memes on his recently released music video, Filhaal 2- Mohabbat. The tragic love ballad is sung by B Praak and stars Akshay with Nupur Sanon.

Sharing the memes on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit."

Most memes chose their baraat-dancing scene as the template. In it, Akshay is seen dancing but suddenly breaks into sobs. Most were about the disappointments one faces at wedding and another even gave a Bhool Bhulaiyaa twist to B Praak's heartbreak songs.

On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the link to the song. "Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do...but Filhaal 2- Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours," he captioned the post.

The latest track is a sequel to Filhall, which was released in 2019. B Praak has sung both the songs. Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is also seen in the second part.

The new music video showed the pain of getting one's heart broken in love. In the video, Akshay Kumar plays a doctor who is sad and crying at the wedding of his love, essayed by Nupur, with Ammy Virk's character.

Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says cousin Arjun Kapoor doesn't get credit for 'what he has been through': 'He lost a parent'

Before the release of the song, Nupur even visited a gurdwara to seek God's blessings. "Seeking blessings for the entire team of Filhaal 2- Mohabbat," she posted on Instagram Story.

She even expressed her gratitude towards Akshay. "Learnt so much about you sir. About acting and so much beyong acting ...Life. Only and only respect for the person you are. Thank you for being my mentor," Nupur said.

Arvindr Khaira has directed the music video of Filhaal 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar nupur sanon

Related Stories

bollywood

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Shilpa Shetty honours Saroj Khan, says she 'missed OG Akshay Kumar'; watch

UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 06:38 PM IST
bollywood

Filhaal 2 Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's doomed romance continues in tragic love story. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 03:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP