Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj is now Samrat Prithviraj after Karni Sena objects to title, Yash Raj Films issues statement

The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj have changed the film's name after facing criticism from Shree Rajput Karni Sena, a Rajasthan-based organisation that had previously disrupted the release of the 2018 film Padmaavat. Yash Raj Films said on Friday that they did not intend to hurt any religious sentiments and have decided to rename the film Samrat Prithviraj. Also Read| Prithviraj trailer: Akshay Kumar's Samrat and stories of his valour win over Manushi Chillar's Sanyogita. Watch

Karni Sena had recently filed a PIL demanding the makers to add Samrat before Prithviraj's name in the film's title to respect the stature of the 12th-century ruler, and had threatened to boycott the film in Rajasthan if their demands are not met. YRF replied to a letter sent to them by Karni Sena on Friday, in which they revealed that they are agreeing to the demand.

The letter read, "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation's history, through this Film."

It added, "As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the film to Samrat Prithviraj. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us."

YRF also thanked Karni Sena for understanding their 'good intentions,' adding that they are 'grateful' for the organisation's complete support for release of the film.

Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, stars Akshay Kumar in the title role of king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, and will revolve around The First Battle of Tarain, in which he faced Muhammad Ghori of Ghurid dynasty. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, will star opposite Akshay as Sanyogita. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Sonu Sood, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is scheduled for release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

