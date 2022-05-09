Prithviraj trailer: Akshay Kumar's Samrat and stories of his valour win over Manushi Chillar's Sanyogita. Watch

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, was released on Monday. It will star Akshay Kumar in the title role of king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, and will revolve around The First Battle of Tarain, in which he faced Muhammad Ghori of Ghurid dynasty. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, will star opposite Akshay as Sanyogita. Also Read| Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj gets relief from Delhi High Court, plea to change title dismissed

Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts on Monday to share the trailer, and wrote, "Shaurya aur veerta ki amar kahaani. Ye hai kahaani Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Ki (this is story of Prithviraj Chauhan) Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

The trailer begins with Prithiviraj being crowned as the ruler of Delhi in a grand ceremony and shows how stories of his bravery won over Sanyogita. It also shows Sanjay Dutt as Prithviraj's blind uncle. Sonu Sood appears as Prithivraj's loyal friend Chandravardai. Manav Vij enters the scene as invader Sultan Mohammed Ghori, and announces a war against Delhi. Prithiviraj faces him on the battlefield, while Sanyogita puts garland on his statue when questioned about her relationship with him.

Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. The film, which has faced multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled for release on June 3. The film will also be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. It also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Ashutosh and Lalit Tiwari in pivotal roles.

