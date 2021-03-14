Akshay Kumar's Soorvayanshi is arriving on theatres on April 30, he says 'Aa rahi hai police'
- Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi will finally release on April 30. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi will release on April 30 this year. The actor took to Twitter to share a video to make the announcement.
Sharing it, he wrote: "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril"
In the video, text says that on March 2, 2020 the trailer of Sooryavanshi was released and how the fans had loved it. The video shows snapshots of the tweets that expressed their appreciation. It goes on to say how nobody had anticipated what would happen next - more video footage shows Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown. Then, towards the end of the clip, it declares that a 'promise is a promise' and the makers will release the film in theatres on April 30.
Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham, Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.
The film has seen major postponements. It was first scheduled to release on March 24 last year. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to the film being postponed. Team Sooryavanshi released a statement to inform fans. It read: "Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this..."
Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to release in theatres in 1st quarter of 2021
Then, towards the later part of last year, when the government did grant permission for movie halls to open, there were rumours that the film would open in Diwali. That, too, was refuted by the makers. Yet again, there was talk of the film releasing in the first quarter of 2021.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted: “ALL EYES ON FIRST QUARTER OF 2021... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *cinemas* NEXT YEAR [2021]... Both will release *before* 31 March 2021... Release dates *NOT* finalised yet.”
The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt dances to Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at BFF's wedding, see videos
- Alia Bhatt performed at her best friend's wedding in Rajasthan on Saturday night. The actor joined her girl gang on stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi box office day 3: Janhvi's film records biggest day so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma shares a sun-kissed new pic, calls herself 'light catcher'
- Anushka Sharma, who has been away from limelight enjoying motherhood, posted a beautiful picture of herself in the sun. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's Soorvayanshi is arriving in theatres on April 30
- Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi will finally release on April 30. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli, Khushi Kapoor are sharing postcards from New York. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika smiles as paparazzo resorts to old trick: 'Madamji main naya aaya hoon'
- Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha were spotted outside a fancy Mumbai restaurant. This is their second outing on consecutive days. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra appeals to Zomato to find out the 'truth', 'penalise the woman'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia cheers for Ranbir's team after ISL win, Neetu Kapoor attends on his behalf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur and Inaaya pose with their aunt Saba in throwback pics
- Saba Ali Khan has posted new pictures with her brother Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms testing Covid-19 positive, says 'I'm feeling fine'
- In a note on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi thanked fans for their concern while confirming that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Aamir Khan: When he talked about being ‘very unlucky in love’
- Aamir Khan, who is now married to Kiran Rao, was once 'very unlucky in love'. He revealed that his early experiences with love did not go very well and he was 'rejected' the first three times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut shares video from brother's wedding as she 'misses the squad'
- Kangana Ranaut dances in a throwback video from her brother's wedding and reveals she is missing the celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamlesh Mishra: OTT platform has given new life to documentaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline turns up the heat with sultry photoshoot, Urvashi calls her 'goddess'
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The black-and-white photo drew praise from Urvashi Rautela and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox