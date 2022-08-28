Akshay Kumar used to visit Rajesh Khanna to find work in initial days: 'Never imagined marrying his daughter'

Akshay Kumar said in an old interview that he never imagined getting married to late actor Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna. Akshay tied the knot with Twinkle in 2001. The couple has two children--a son named Aarav whom they welcomed in 2002 and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. Also Read: Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna has nothing to fear about his 'homely' movies: ‘Rarely my films got A certificate’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twinkle is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia and spent her entire life largely in Mumbai. Akshay was born and brought up in Delhi's Chandni Chowk and reached Mumbai after a lot of struggles that involved him learning martial arts and even working as a chef briefly. The two first met during a shoot for Filmfare magazine. After their meeting, Akshay developed an instant crush on Twinkle. In 2001 they got married.

In an old interview with Filmy NewJ, Akshay said, “What I feel is that whatever I have achieved in my career, is more than I ever expected. And if I will say that I would have become something bigger if I had opted for some other profession, then that would be wrong. I never thought about going to this profession. It is a big deal for me that I came to this industry, did more than 300 films and I am still in this industry.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "There are so many things that have happened in my life that I never thought off. Meine zindagi mein nahi socha tha ki mein Rajesh Khanna ki beti se shaadi karunga. Kabhi bhi nahi socha tha (I never imagined that I would marry Rajesh Khanna's daughter). Mein unke office mein jaya karta tha apni photo le ke ki mujhe koi kaam de do. Woh bolte they theek hai baad mein aana abhi film bana raha hun (I used to go to his office with my photograph, asking for work. He used to tell me to come later)."

Akshay was last seen in Raksha Bandhan which was released on August 11. The film also starred actor Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay has Selfiee in the pipeline, which will release on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also star Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.