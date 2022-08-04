Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna has nothing to fear about his 'homely' movies: ‘Rarely my films got A certificate’

Days after Akshay Kumar commented about being afraid of what his wife Twinkle Khanna might write in her articles, the actor asserted that the same doesn't apply to his work. Twinkle, who used to be an actor, is now an author and columnist. In the latest, she created controversy with her views on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. (Also read: Did Akshay Kumar reduce fees after box office failures?)

Akshay on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7, shared that he extends his support to Twinkle Khanna and advises her on controversial stances based on political and social issues. “By just not saying anything to her. Whenever she writes something, try to make her understand, ‘don’t cross the line', touch her feet, make her understand it will cause problems. It takes about two-three hours to make her understand."

Akshay added that he ‘edits’ her writing with folded hands. When asked if there is anything Twinkle advises the actor on about his films, Akshay told ETimes, “There’s nothing to fear with me. I only make homely, family oriented films. My core belief has always been about catering to the family. Rarely have my films got an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board. I have never given Twinkle a chance to fear anything I do.”

Akshay married Twinkle in 2001. The couple welcomed their first child, Aarav on September 5, 2002. Later, they were blessed with a daughter, Nitara in 2012. Talking about the recipe to their happy married life, he told ANI this year, “It works very weirdly. I have no idea. She thinks there, I think there. We think in two opposite directions.”

Akshay will be next in Raksha Bandhan, releasing on August 11. Besides this, he has films like Selfiee, and the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

