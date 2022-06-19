Twinkle Khanna shows Akshay Kumar, daughter Nitara picking fruits on Father's Day: 'Tumble, somersault across garden'

Twinkle Khanna shared a video featuring her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, and their daughter Nitara, on Father's Day. Taking to Instagram, the actor-turned-author posted a clip as the father-daughter duo indulged in their 'annual ritual' of picking fruits in their garden. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar runs, goes cycling at Marine Drive at Mumbai Police event; fans call him ‘fit Munda’. Watch)

As the video started, Akshay and Nitara were seen standing near the jamun (berry) tree as the actor pulled down the branches for Nitara to pluck the fruits. He was also seen helping Nitara by plucking the berries that hung on a higher branch. The brief clip ended with Nitara putting the fruits in a bowl, seemingly held by Akshay as they stood near their garden.

Sharing the post, Twinkle wrote, “The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time. They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines.”

“Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads :) Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K," she added. Reacting to the post, Tisca Chopra wrote, "Aww..." Twinkle added music in the background instead of the audio.

Earlier on Sunday, Akshay was seen at Mumbai's Marine Drive as he attended an event hosted by Mumbai Police. The actor, known for starting his day early, ran along with security personnel at around 7 am. Akshay was seen cycling, testing a Police patrol vehicle. He was also seen running with a helmet in his hand.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar. He will be seen next in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan along with Bhumi Pednekar. Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles. The comedy-drama is all set to be released on August 11. Raksha Bandhan will be Akshay's third release in 2022, after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON