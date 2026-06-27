Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer on September 11

KVN Productions and Thespian Films have officially announced that Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, will hit theatres worldwide on September 11, 2026. The film reunites Main Khiladi Tu Anari duo Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen. Interestingly, the film is now set for a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer.

A major box office clash awaits

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan on the sets of Haiwaan.

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The makers shared the announcement through Instagram with a striking poster carrying the tagline, "One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you'll want to remember."

The September 11 release date has set the stage for an interesting box office battle. Haiwaan will release alongside Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. And it will be also be father-daughter clash on the big screen.

Priyadarshan returns with a thriller

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{{^usCountry}} Priyadarshan has built a reputation for delivering memorable films across genres, from comedy classics like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala to acclaimed dramas such as Kanchivaram. Just earlier this year, Akshay and Priyadarshan worked on Bhooth Bangla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyadarshan has built a reputation for delivering memorable films across genres, from comedy classics like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala to acclaimed dramas such as Kanchivaram. Just earlier this year, Akshay and Priyadarshan worked on Bhooth Bangla. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Haiwaan also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles. Back in 2025, Akshay had announced the project. Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan (we all are a little naughty, someone looks saint while someone is devil from inside) :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haiwaan also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles. Back in 2025, Akshay had announced the project. Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan (we all are a little naughty, someone looks saint while someone is devil from inside) :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind.” {{/usCountry}}

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Haiwaan is said to be the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which originally featured Mohanlal in the lead. The film's music has been composed by Pritam. The production design has been handled by Sabu Cyril, while Divakar Mani serves as the cinematographer. Publicity for the film is being managed by Universal Communications.

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Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and Shailaja Desai Fenn under Thespian Films.

About Udta Teer

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are teaming up for the second time in Udta Teer, which happens to be a spy comedy. They previously were seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, earlier this year. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, the project boasts an impressive producing ensemble: Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.

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