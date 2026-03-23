Akshay Kumar says he has seen Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, calls it a ‘great film’

Dhurandhar 2 has set the box office on fire, setting new records after its release on March 19. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar has been receiving a lot of praise from viewers and celebrities alike. From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda to Alia Bhatt, several stars have praised the film. Now, actor Akshay Kumar has praised the film. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh said if Aditya Dhar film made ₹1000 crore, then ₹500 crore would be because of Rakesh Bedi) Akshay Kumar has praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge.

What Akshay said about Dhurandhar Speaking to news agency PTI in an interview, Akshay said, “There are different kind of films (being made). 'Dhurandhar' is a great film, I've seen it. This ('Bhooth Bangla') is a different film. 'Dhurandhar' is an adult film, this ('Bhooth Bangla') is for kids and families. When we made this film, we don't look at what the current trend is, we rather looked at whether the story was good or not and accordingly we made this film. We never thought about the trend.”

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay with filmmaker Priyadarshan after a decade. The two have worked in films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyya. Akshay talked about their collaboration and said, “We finished this film (Bhooth Bangla) and even our next film (Haiwaan). We used to work like this, like doing one film after another in the past also, and whatever films we did, they all have worked well (at the box office).”

Bhooth Bangla is set to hit theatres on April 10.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. The film has earned ₹454 crore net in its opening weekend in India. It has already outgrossed KGF Chapter 2’s Hindi version ( ₹434 crore) and also surpassed the total lifetime earnings of Rajinikanth’s biggest hit, 2.0.