Akshay Kumar sells two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Mulund for 12.38 crore, bought for nearly 9 crore in 2017

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Mulund for a combined ₹12.38 crore. Kumar had purchased the apartments for nearly ₹9 crore in October 2017, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Mulund for a combined ₹12.38 crore. (HT Files )

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The two apartments are located on higher floors of Oberoi Enigma, a premium residential project by Oberoi Realty on LBS Road in Mulund West. Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and comes with three dedicated car parking spaces, totaling six for the transaction, the documents show.

Property registration documents show that Sunny Home Care Private Limited purchased both the apartments. Each apartment sold for ₹6.19 crore, bringing the aggregate transaction value to ₹12.38 crore. The buyer paid stamp duty of ₹37.14 lakh for each transaction, totalling ₹74.28 lakh. The sale deeds were registered on June 30, 2026.

Documents show that Akshay Kumar originally purchased both apartments in October 2017 for approximately ₹4.49 crore each. Based on the registered transaction values, the actor sold each apartment for nearly ₹1.70 crore more than its acquisition price, representing an appreciation of around 38% over nearly nine years.

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay Kumar and Sunny Home Care Private Limited could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay Kumar and Sunny Home Care Private Limited could not be reached for comment. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ₹7.1 crore">Akshay Kumar sells two flats in Borivali, Mumbai, for ₹7.1 crore

Akshay Kumar's recent real estate transactions

On June 2, 2026, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold two apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali (East), Mumbai, for a combined consideration of ₹7.1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The larger apartment, on a higher floor, has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft and sold for ₹5.75 crore. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹28.75 lakh and includes two car parking spaces, the documents show.

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The second unit on the same floor measures 252 sq ft and sold for ₹1.35 crore. The buyer paid ₹6.75 lakh in stamp duty, and the transaction includes one car parking space, the documents show.

Both properties were purchased by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal through transactions registered on June 2, 2026.

Also Read: Check out Akshay Kumar's return on investment from the sale of six properties in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar originally acquired the two apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. He purchased the first flat for ₹3 crore and the second flat for ₹67.55 lakh, the documents show.

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Akshay Kumar has been actively monetising his real estate investments in Mumbai

Last year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold two adjoining residential apartments in the same building in Mumbai's Borivali East for ₹7.10 crore. Kumar purchased the two apartments in 2017 for ₹3.69 crore, and the documents showed they had fetched a 92% return over the last eight years.

According to the property registration documents, Akshay Kumar sold the first property valued at ₹5.75 crore. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 34.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.