Akshay Kumar shares PM Modi's long letter to him after mother's death: ‘My dear Akshay…'

Akshay Kumar has shared the letter sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his mother Aruna Bhatia's death.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Akshay Kumar once interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Akshay Kumar has posted the long letter sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. In his letter, PM Modi offered his condolences on the death of Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia.

Sharing the letter, Akshay wrote, “Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe.”

In the letter, the PM lauded Akshay's parents for raising a son like him. He also called him 'one of India's most admired and versatile actors.' He also shared that he spoke with Akshay on the day of his mother's death.

Akshay's mother died on September 8 in Mumbai. The actor came back to the city on September 6 from London, after learning that his mother was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

Sharing the news of his mother's death with his fans on social media, he wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Akshay was shooting for a new project in the UK for the past couple of weeks.

He was last seen in the spy thriller BellBottom, which also starred Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. The film was the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the second wave of Covid-19.

Apart from this, Akshay has films such as Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Bachchan Pandey co-starring Kriti Sanon and Atrangi Re also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline.

