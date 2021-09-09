Akshay Kumar is sure his mother is singing Happy Birthday for him from ‘up there’, shares new picture

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a picture with his late mother Aruna Bhatia on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, a day after her death, Akshay said that she must be singing from 'right up there' on his birthday.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

Akshay's mother was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital and died on Wednesday morning. The 53-year-old actor shared the news of his mother’s death on social media. The cause of her illness is not yet known.

In a post, Akshay wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Her last rites were held on Wednesday afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty, and Ramesh Taurani, attended the funeral.

Many fans and his industry colleagues took to social media to express their condolences. Actor Salman Khan said, “Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family.”

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti.”

Also Read | When Akshay Kumar took his mother to her ‘favourite place in the whole world’, a casino. Watch

Earlier on Monday, Akshay, who was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella, returned to Mumbai from London.