Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara to park in new pic shared by Twinkle Khanna: 'Love with all your heart'

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and treated fans to a photo of husband Akshay Kumar with their daughter Nitara Bhatia. Sharing the photo, Twinkle also shared poetic lines about embracing love without any hesitation. Also read: Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film is most successful Hindi film, Selfiee records dismal first week

The photo features Akshay Kumar and Nitara facing their back towards the camera. While Akshay wore a pink shirt with blue pants and a black cap, Nitara was dressed in a beige top with yellow pants. The actor also rested his hand on a scooter which seems to belong to his daughter. The photo is clicked at a park with lots of trees around. Sharing the photo, Twinkle lent her voice to the narration. She said, “Easier said than done. But push that door open. Evolution has programmed us to be afraid — of the dark, strangers, changes and even love.”

“We open doors to our hearts because we are compelled. But not completely. We hold it ajar. Unable to step out. Letting the light dapple on our arm and the side of our cheek, while we stand in the shadowy doorway. Hinges crusted with past scabs, the door needs a firm push. We wait. The sun sets without us revelling in its light. Push the door, ignore the screeching hinges, love with all your heart, love generously, fearlessly, in dollops and not dribs,” she concluded and asked fans to share their opinion.

Soon after she posted the photo, many praised her voice in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Oh my God! Your voice.” “Your words resonate so well with the trials and tribulations we encounter every day! Thank for putting out heart’s echoes into words,” she added. Someone else added, “Let's just live on our own terms and love joyously without holding back...Society too is a bit f*d up, judgmental cn*ts!”

Her post comes after Akshay Kumar's latest outing Selfiee's poor performance at the box office. The film opened to ‘shockingly low numbers' earning around ₹1.30 crore nett at national chains in India on its first day of release. His last few films--Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj too failed to bring the audience to the theatres.

Akshay is currently in the US for his The Entertainers tour, along with Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Nora Fatehi. He performed in Atlanta on Friday.

