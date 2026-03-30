Akshay Kumar vows to bring ‘real’ action back to Bollywood, shuns VFX and AI stunts: 'Its not fun as it feels fake'

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar says he wants to return to raw, real-action films, rejecting the industry’s growing reliance on VFX and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for stunts. In a recent interview, the 58-year-old actor emphasised that he wants to perform his own stunts rather than rely on computer-generated effects. Akshay Kumar says he wants to make an action film without using VFX.

Akshay wants ‘real action’ back Akshay began his career as a bona fide action star, earning the nickname “Khiladi” for his work in the popular franchise of the same name. He delivered hits like Mohra, Suhaag, Elaan, and Jaanwar. In recent years, he led action entertainers such as Holiday, Gabbar is Back, and Sooryavanshi, his most recent full-fledged action outing.

“There is a huge difference in the way action films are being made today. Earlier, the action would be real; now, everything is done in VFX. It's not fun as it feels fake. I want to make a film, which is real,” Akshay told news agency PTI.

Akshay, who is trained in martial arts including Karate, Muay Thai, Taekwondo, and Kudo, said, “If I'm jumping, then I'm jumping for real and not using VFX, or if I'm kicking, then I'm kicking for real, not like 15 people helping me kick people. I want to make an action film without the use of VFX. I'm saying this in the era of AI, and people may think what they wish to, but I want to do an action film that is a real action film. The audience can feel how much effort is being put in, unlike the efforts taken with the help of AI or computer."

Currently, Akshay has expressed his desire to return to practical, physically performed stunts that offer audiences a visceral, authentic thrill. He likened his approach to action cinema to creating a painting: there is a clear difference between a real, hand-made painting and a printed, digital one. While the printed version may appear perfect, the hand-made work carries subtle flaws that give it authenticity. The choice, he suggested, ultimately lies with the audience. Akshay expressed his desire to create a “real painting” through physically performed stunts in his films.

Akshay's career shift from action to comedy and patriotic themes Over the past decade, Akshay’s career has shifted from full-on action to a more diverse mix of comedy and patriotic films. He has become a familiar face in ensemble comedies like the Housefull series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Good Newwz, while also tackling the patriotic genre through a string of nationalistic films, frequently portraying army officers, intelligence agents, or individuals driven to serve and protect the country. Some of his notable patriotic projects include Airlift, Baby, Holiday, Kesari, Mission Mangal, and Sky Force, all of which showcase his consistent focus on stories of courage, duty, and patriotism.