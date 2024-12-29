Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on her 51st birthday, shares video of 'what she is really like'. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar wished his wife, author Twinkle Khanna in a unique way on her 51st birthday. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Akshay posted an edited clip of Twinkle, giving a glimpse of the different sides of her personality. He also penned a brief note for her. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar calls Twinkle Khanna ‘my trophy wife’ after she wins award for her book) Akshay Kumar wished his wife Twinkle Khanna on Instagram.

Akshay wishes Twinkle with a post

The video started with the words "what everyone thinks my wife is like..." written on it. It next showed Twinkle Khanna relaxing on a chair at home enjoying the sun with a book. A lit candle, her beverage among other things lay on a table next to her.

The video then had the words "but what she's really like" written on it. Here, Twinkle was seen breaking into unique dance moves in her living room. Dressed in a black top and green pants, she laughed while Akshay smiled giving her a hi-five as the clip ended.

Sharing the Happy Birthday, Akshay wrote, "Tina (face blowing a kiss emoji) You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favourite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na (there is truly no one like you) (red heart emoji)."

About Twinkle

In 2015, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories. Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, made her the highest-selling female author in India on 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023.

In 2022, Twinkle went to pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently. Twinkle has been married to Akshay since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

About Akshay's films

Akshay will be seen with Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi in their next, Jolly LLB 3. He also has Sky Force in the pipeline, which will release in 2025.

He also has Housefull 5 in the pipeline. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025.