Akshay Oberoi says there's no real relationship with cousin Vivek Oberoi: ‘Our families never got along’

Actor Akshay Oberoi, best known for his roles in films such as Fighter, Love Hostel, Fitoor and Piku, among others, is the nephew of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi and cousin of Vivek Oberoi. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, the actor spoke about their bond and revealed why he never used Vivek’s name to get work in the industry. Akshay Oberoi discussed his relationship with Vivek Oberoi and his family.

Akshay Oberoi says there's no real relationship between him and Vivek Oberoi

When asked if he ever felt that he was deprived of an opportunity due to his cousin Vivek’s downfall in Bollywood, Akshay stated that nobody had ever said anything to his face. He further discussed his relationship with Vivek and his family, saying, “I think I’m saying this with a certain level of confidence because nobody knew we were related. Not even the casting people. Nobody knew. And I never used that to my benefit. I never said it because what would I get? It’s not like I could call and approach him either, you know. Unfortunately, I don’t say it with pride, I say it with sadness — that there was no real relationship. So, what would I call and ask him? I just went about my own way.”

Akshay revealed that not once did it cross his mind to use Vivek’s name to secure work in the industry because of the kind of people and friends he had around him. He added, “I was very sure that no one was going to help me. I didn’t have a mentor, godfather, or guidance in this line. Now that I’m starting to reach somewhere, people are connecting the dots. Journalists ask me, directors I’ve worked with in the past say, ‘You never told me.’ And I’m like — what could I have told you? To share something, something has to exist, right? Our families never got along, and here I was. Maybe we were just unlucky as a family in that way. He and his father are both very good actors, and I’m honoured to be from that lineage. But it would have been fun if we could have done it together.”

Akshay Oberoi and Vivek Oberoi’s upcoming films

Akshay is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, along with Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is scheduled for release in theatres on October 2.

Vivek, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Masti 4. The film also stars Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside Elnaaz Norouzi and Ruchii Singh in key roles. It is currently under production, and the release date is yet to be announced.