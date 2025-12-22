Digitally de-aged Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry to return for cameos in Border 2: Details inside

While Sunny Deol is the only member of the Border cast to return for the sequel, Border 2, three of the original cast members - Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sudesh Berry - will be making cameos in the sequel, according to a new report. Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna in a still from Border.

Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry return for Border 2

Mid-Day has reported that all three actors, who starred in JP Dutta’s 1997 hit Border, will reprise their roles from the original film in Border 2 in small cameos. Like the first film, the sequel is also set during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. “Since Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the characters from the original film will serve as their peers. Anurag and producer-writer Nidhi Dutta felt bringing the heroic characters from the 1997 war drama would make it a memorable experience. So, they incorporated this segment. The characters from the old and new films will cross paths at an event before the 1971 war begins. It’s a great idea as it not only brings the father-son duo of Suniel and Ahan on screen, but also harks back to the much-loved movie,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

28 years have passed since the release of Border, and all the actors are notably older. However, the makers are using technology to digitally de-age them for Border 2, as the story takes place in the same time period as the first film. “In November, Akshaye and Sudesh filmed their portions in Mumbai. Suniel has been shooting for a new project in which he sports a distinct look. So, his parts were shot against a green screen and will require special effects. All three actors will be de-aged in keeping with their Border avatars,” the report added.

About the Border franchise

Border, directed by JP Dutta, starred Sunny Deol, Akshaye, Suniel, Sidesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Puneet Issar, and Jackie Shroff. The film was a huge box office success and is widely regarded as one of the best war films made in India. Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, reunites Sunny with the cast, which also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles. Border 2 releases on January 23, 2026.