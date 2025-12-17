Border 2 teaser review: Sunny Deol war drama uses emotion to sell a tale, banking on right mix of nostalgia and pride

War dramas are supposed to bank on emotion. They need to be hair-raising, tear-jerking, and most of all, engaging. Think of the best war films India has made - from Haqeeqat to Shershaah, and they all tick all these boxes. Border, perhaps, is at the top of that list. 28 years ago, the JP Dutta film used all these tools in its arsenal to sell emotion as no war film has done before. As the teaser for Border 2 unrolled yesterday (December 16), a similar picture played out - a focus on emotions like nostalgia, pride, and patriotism, rather than technical finesse. Sunny Deol carries the Border 2 teaser on his able shoulders.

But it worked. Border 2 teaser, particularly when Hindustan Meri Jaan begins to play, hit all the right notes. From Sunny Deol’s monologue to the heroes’ introductions, the film attempted to be larger-than-life while grounding itself with real stories. Is it perfect? By no means. However, the Border 2 teaser reveals that the Anurag Singh film isn’t aiming for perfection, but rather engagement and entertainment. And in that regard, it has made a good start.

What Border 2 teaser gets right

Sunny Deol is the biggest USP of Border 2, apart from the title itself. With Gadar 2, the veteran actor showed that he still has it in him to deliver a blockbuster in his 60s, aided by just solid packaging, and the nostalgia of a successful IP. Border 2 has both of those things. The three young heroes all get a chance to shine. The diversity Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty provide is a treat for those marketing this film, as most audience sub-sections have a ‘favourite’. And the visuals of naval warfare - a novelty in Indian films - are a cherry on top.

But mostly what Border 2 gets right is how it uses nostalgia. If the original announcement video perfectly used Sandese Aate Hain, the teaser utilised Hindustan Meri Jaan in an even better fashion. It is a very clear and smart use of relatable content to reel in the loyal fanbase.

The chinks in the armour?

Yes, the teaser had things that could have been better. Some fans have complained about the VFX. And it is true that in some parts, the green screen effect is visible. However, if recent Bollywood releases like Fighter have shown anything, it is that judging a film based on its early teaser is too soon. VFX can be fine-tuned. But the core emotion and plot need to connect. The makers of Border 2 will hope that in that regards, the film stays consistently buzzing.

All about Border 2

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu, and Anya Singh. Border 2 releases in cinemas on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.