Entertainment / Bollywood / Alaya F reacts to link-up rumours with Aaishvary Thackeray, calls him 'extremely talented'
bollywood

Alaya F reacts to link-up rumours with Aaishvary Thackeray, calls him ‘extremely talented’

Alaya F reacted to rumours linking her with Aaishvary Thackeray. She called him a ‘wonderful friend and an extremely talented person’. The two are said to be in a relationship.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Alaya F has been linked to Aaishvary Thackeray since last year.

Alaya F, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray, called him a ‘wonderful friend and an extremely talented person’. She said that while her loved ones were initially curious about such reports, they have now grown accustomed to it.

The rumours began after Alaya F attended Aaishvary Thackeray’s birthday party in Dubai last year. They also celebrated her 22nd birthday together.

Speaking to a leading daily about being linked to Aaishvary, Alaya said, “If you are being talked about, that’s always great! You shouldn’t take these reports too seriously. Aaishvary is a wonderful friend and an extremely talented person. These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it.”

“As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally. You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That’s what I did throughout the lockdown. It was all about me thinking about myself and not about any other person,” she added.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu says makers apologised for dropping her from film: ‘They were hesitant to reveal real reasons’

In the past, Alaya said that Aaishvary is a family friend, whom she has known for a long time. She said that they have been going to acting and dance classes together, although it is only recently that the paparazzi have taken note.

Alaya said that she has even begun refusing to pose for pictures with Aaishvary as she wants to avoid ‘trouble’. “The paparazzi get photos so I know what’s going to happen with it. But I also make a joke out of it. Now, if I’m exiting a place, we have to exit together, and there are bunch of photographers who ask us to pose together and I politely refuse laughing over the fact that those pictures can land me in a lot of trouble later,” she had told the leading daily in an earlier interview.

alaya f

