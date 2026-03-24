Alaya F reacts to lip and nose job rumours: ‘Not the type to hide or lie’
Alaya F took to Instagram to address the buzz around her going under the knife. She even showed a close-up of her face to prove her point.
Buzz around Alaya F going under the knife picked up on social media after her recent runway appearance at a fashion show in Mumbai. However, the actor was quick to shut down the speculation, stating that she hasn’t undergone any cosmetic procedures.
Addressing the chatter, she added that she isn’t someone who would ever feel the need to hide it if she had.
Alaya F reacts to plastic surgery rumours
Recently, Alaya F took to Instagram to address the buzz around her going under the knife, rumours that began doing the rounds after she walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai recently.
The actor shared that her comment section has been flooded with remarks from social media users, many of whom have been suggesting that she has undergone procedures like a lip and nose job. She put the video on her Instagram Stories.
“Guys, I want to address something that I'm seeing in my comments right now. For some reason, a lot of you guys think that I've gotten some surgery done. I'm getting like nose job and lip comments. I have not done anything, I promise,” Alaya said, while zooming in on her face.
She continued, “If I had, I would have told you, see, it's the same nose, the same lips… Kuch nahi kiya hai. It's just different lighting I don't know, good habits, hydration, face massages. I don't know.”
“But surgery nahi kiya hai maine. If I would have done it, I would have happily told you I'm not the type to hide all of this or lie about all of this at all. But see, it's the same, promise. God knows why you guys think I've gotten something done. Nothing. Same only. Promise,” Alaya said while concluding the video.
Back in 2021, Alaya admitted to having considered cosmetic surgery for her nose. She said that she has a ‘slight bump’ on one side and thought about going under the knife to fix it.
During an appearance on Zoom TV’s By Invite Only, Alaya was asked if she has ever considered cosmetic surgery. She candidly confessed, “Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, ‘Maybe I should do…’ It is the smallest thing, I don’t even know if people can see it. So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It’s like the tiniest thing in the world.”
“I’ll probably never do it because it’s so damn pointless.” When the host told her that he does not see what she is talking about, referring to the supposed flaw, she replied, “Most people don’t, but it’s okay,” she added.
About Alaya F
Alaya made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She later featured in films such as Freddy, Always Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, U-Turn and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alaya is the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala.
Alaya F was also in the 2024 film Srikanth, where she played the role of Veera Swathi, the girlfriend of the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. She also appeared in the 2024 action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film turned out to be a big dud at the box office. Alaya is very active on social media, and keeps on sharing her fitness and beauty regime.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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