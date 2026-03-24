Alaya F reacts to lip and nose job rumours: ‘Not the type to hide or lie’

Buzz around Alaya F going under the knife picked up on social media after her recent runway appearance at a fashion show in Mumbai. However, the actor was quick to shut down the speculation, stating that she hasn’t undergone any cosmetic procedures. Alaya F recently walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Addressing the chatter, she added that she isn’t someone who would ever feel the need to hide it if she had.

Alaya F reacts to plastic surgery rumours Recently, Alaya F took to Instagram to address the buzz around her going under the knife, rumours that began doing the rounds after she walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai recently.

The actor shared that her comment section has been flooded with remarks from social media users, many of whom have been suggesting that she has undergone procedures like a lip and nose job. She put the video on her Instagram Stories.

“Guys, I want to address something that I'm seeing in my comments right now. For some reason, a lot of you guys think that I've gotten some surgery done. I'm getting like nose job and lip comments. I have not done anything, I promise,” Alaya said, while zooming in on her face.

She continued, “If I had, I would have told you, see, it's the same nose, the same lips… Kuch nahi kiya hai. It's just different lighting I don't know, good habits, hydration, face massages. I don't know.”

“But surgery nahi kiya hai maine. If I would have done it, I would have happily told you I'm not the type to hide all of this or lie about all of this at all. But see, it's the same, promise. God knows why you guys think I've gotten something done. Nothing. Same only. Promise,” Alaya said while concluding the video.