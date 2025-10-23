Star Power Meets Student Creativity: Palak Tiwari Walks for NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

The spotlight turned to emerging design talent as NIF Global – The Runway took centre stage at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in New Delhi, highlighting the creativity and imagination of young designers. The showcase reaffirmed NIF Global’s role as an incubator of design learning, where creativity meets opportunity on one of India’s well-known fashion and lifestyle platforms. NIF Global showcased emerging design talent at Lakmé Fashion Week, emphasizing creativity and mentorship for young designers. (Source: NIF Global)

Adding to Day 1, Bollywood actor Palak Tiwari walked as the showstopper for NIF Global ‘The Runway’, wearing an ensemble crafted by a student designer. Her presence captured the harmony between glamour and purpose — a reflection of the innovation, skill, and creative spirit that NIF Global aims to nurture in its students.

As a venture of the New York Institute of Fashion, Inc. (USA), NIF Global continues to focus on design education through an international perspective and a commitment to nurturing emerging professionals in fashion and interior design. ‘The Runway’ served as an expression of this vision — a platform for students to showcase their creativity before the industry’s finest.

Representing NIF Global, Tisha Khosla shared her reflections on the occasion, emphasising the institute’s role in providing mentorship and exposure to young designers. Under the theme ‘Reimagined Heirlooms’, from over 250 entries across NIF Global campuses nationwide, collections were curated, mentored, and showcased on the Lakmé Fashion Week stage. Complementing the fashion segment, NIF Global’s interior design students created conceptual sets that supported each collection, blending spatial design with visual storytelling and underscoring the institute’s interdisciplinary approach to design education.

A Celebration of Emerging Voices

The showcase unfolded as a celebration of innovation and craftsmanship, where student designers from across India reinterpreted tradition through a contemporary lens. Each collection told a distinct story — one of heritage, reinvention, and identity — revealing the creative aspects of India’s next generation of designers.

‘The Souk Stories’ – Hency Patel | NIF Global Panvel - A tribute to Gujarat’s beadwork heritage, The Souk Stories adapts the traditional Moti Bharat bead-weaving technique into an urban street-style narrative. Crafted in handloom cotton, denim, and baby denim, the collection merges heritage craftsmanship with everyday elements through patchwork, stylised jackets, and versatile separates — a dialogue between tradition and individuality.

‘Sutoye Adda’ – Anurupa Saha & Barnali Garai | NIF Global Kolkata (Salt Lake)- Inspired by the Bengali essence of conversation and craftsmanship, Sutoye Adda (meaning “threads of conversation”) weaves memories of women gathering to stitch and share stories. Rendered in a cotton–linen blend and embellished with Kantha embroidery, the line presents sculptural jackets, asymmetric skirts, and tailored trousers in muted tones — a fusion of ancestral artistry and modern sensibility.

‘Riwaz Recoded’ – Jenika Nahar & Dwiti Jain | NIF Global Mumbai South (SOBO)- Drawing from Rajasthan’s rajai quilts and the festive vibrancy of lehriya, Riwaz Recoded reinvents the concept of layered warmth for the contemporary generation. Oversized jackets, coats, pants, and skirts in bold hues, adorned with handcrafted silver coin details — prosperity showcased in modern design.

‘Dharohar’ – Mahek Jariwala | NIF Global Surat - Rooted in her grandmother’s craft, Dharohar celebrates Kutchi embroidery and Ajrakh printing, woven together in gaji silk, organza, and modal silk Ajrakh. The collection balances structure and fluidity through flowing skirts, corset tops, knife-pleated pants, and layered dresses, creating an eveningwear line that aims to honours traditional techniques with contemporary silhouettes.

‘KITAB’ – Diya Ambwani | NIF Global Jaipur - A personal interpretation of heritage, KITAB takes inspiration from a family heirloom — a notebook passed down through generations that symbolises clarity and wisdom. Crafted in linen satin, modal satin, and cotton linen, the pieces are layered, minimal, and versatile, representing the journey from chaos to calm. Designed for a modern audience, KITAB resonates with cultural seekers and Gen Z alike, reflecting introspection and strength.

Design Beyond the Runway

Adding an immersive dimension to the experience, NIF Global’s interior design students — Kanisha Bhalla (Kanpur), Rushi Soni (Vadodara), Radhika Sonani (Mumbai Borivali), and Shravanee Khot (Navi Mumbai, Vashi) — transformed the runway. Their conceptual set designs enhanced each collection’s storytelling, merging fashion and space to redefine how audiences engage with design.

NIF Global – The Runway stands as a testament to creativity without boundaries — a platform where young designers dream, dare, and define the future of fashion. The showcase celebrated the imagination of students who are potentially reshaping India’s design narrative through authenticity, innovation, and purpose.

The Future of Fashion, Reimagined

As the show concluded, one message resonated — the future of fashion is bright and diverse. Through initiatives like The Runway, NIF Global continues to support students with real-world exposure, global mentorship, and platforms that celebrate their creative identities.

Championing this spirit of innovation, Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, inspires students with her modern flair and individuality. The institute also draws guidance from mentors including Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who lend their expertise to help nurture and inspire the next generation of design leaders.

With multiple campuses across India, NIF Global offers specialised programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management (under the School of Management), and Hair and Make-up (under the School of Beauty). The institute continues to build an ecosystem where creativity, craftsmanship, and culture converge — aiming to shape designers who think globally and create meaningfully.

To learn more about NIF Global and explore program offerings, visit here.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.