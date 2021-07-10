Ali Fazal says he wants ‘to earn some money' before marrying Richa Chadha: 'Work has also stopped'

Actor Ali Fazal said he needs to earn some money before tying the knot with girlfriend actor Richa Chadha when asked about his marriage plans. He also said that the couple will host receptions and celebrate with everybody. He also opened up about his past relationship that he would want to forget.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been in a relationship for many years now. They were set to tie the knot in April last year but the wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Ali said, "Very soon hopefully, hopefully...Pichla ek saal ajeeb sa raha hai sabke liye (It has been a strange year for everyone). I'm sure everybody knows. Personally I've had tragedies in the family so I think we have just decided that we will just celebrate will everybody, nice receptions or something. I don't know, I don't know how. (Laughing) Socha thoda paesa kama le pehle kyuki kaam bhi toh ruk gaya na. Toh celebrate karne k liye kuch rokra chahiye (Thought of earning some money first as work has also stopped. We need money to celebrate)."

About a past relationship he wants to forget, Ali Fazal said, "Ya one of the first ones...woh sadd gaya (it rotted). You know I'm sure we all have been through that. Woh drag hote hote hote sadd gaya (It dragged on and became rotten). Woh cheeze (that thing) it doesn't leave you feeling very nice because you invest so much in it. Even though I cherish that part of my life a lot. Woh daur aesa tha jisko main kahunga ghurbat ka daur (I would call that period of gloom). I wouldn't discredit the person or anything but I think woh ek aesa kuch usme instances the (there were some instances) that I would love to forget, not the whole thing, some instances."

In May, Ali Fazal had fuelled wedding rumours with Richa Chadha after he dropped a photo seemingly of her hand, with mehendi on it and holding some fresh flowers.

However, her face wasn't seen in the picture but the pattern on her outfit in the corner of the picture seemed to reveal that it was her. A day earlier, Richa had dropped her photo in ethnic wear with a lookalike design on the dupatta.

The duo has starred together in two movies-- Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, its sequel. They will also come together to feature in the third instalment of the franchise.