BTS fans upset after Louis Vuitton excludes V from promotions: 'You have seven ambassadors'

BTS fans expressed their disappointment with the luxury brand Louis Vuitton for leaving out V, one of the members of the K-pop band, in their promotional campaign video. Taking to Twitter, the brand shared the clip and also tagged V, though he isn't seen in the clip. They captioned the post, "#LVMenFW21 Figurative notions. Presented in Seoul, @VirgilAbloh's #LVMenFW21 collection re-appropriates the normal through extreme elevation. Watch the show featuring @bts_bighit on Twitter or http://on.louisvuitton.com/6019ynk4R #BTS #RM #Jin #SUGA #jhope #Jimin #V #JungKook."

The said video features the six other BTS members. It opens with J-Hope, then goes on to feature RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook and Jin. Several other models also star in the video that was dropped on July 9 (Friday).

Unhappy BTS fans reacted to the clip. One wrote, "Hi @LouisVuitton ! You have 7 ambassadors, but there's only 6 in this video. Please fix it ! Please add To Taehyung." Another said, "@LouisVuitton, you have seven ambassadors in total. This is not the first instance of you missing out BTS V either, this level of unprofessionalism does not suit a high end luxury brand. Please delete & repost with a proper video with all SEVEN of your ambassadors. Thank you."

Here is the video:





A third fan tweeted, "@LouisVuitton If #BTSARMY repeatedly called your brand ‘Louis uitton’ you wouldn’t like it. Similarly, our ‘V’ is fundamentally important to us too. We love him very much. Please show him the respect & professional courtesy he deserves & stop forgetting to include him #V #BTSare7." Another commented, "How can you forget one of the brand ambassadors? This is the second time you have made a big mistake. BTS is always 7. Please correct this as soon as possible and show your sincerity." Another wrote, "@LouisVuitton. You have 7 ambassadors, but there's only 6 in this video. So please we kindly ask you to fix it, and that you add 'Taehyung' (V), because he is also a BTS's member and one of the ambassadors. Thank you," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions from BTS ARMY:

BTS fans were unhappy with Louis Vuitton's new campaign video.

The luxury brand left out V in their promotional campaign video.

Louis Vuitton shared the clip and also tagged V, though he isn't seen in the clip.

In the said video, the clip features the six other members.

Where is Kimtaehyung💢💢💢

Why do you do the same thing over and over again?

Kimtaehyung is Same member!

Please do not forget. I’m sad. pic.twitter.com/YGc85PHpy3 — V子 (@vikodesu) July 9, 2021





ARMY was treated to BTS' latest song Permission to Dance, an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music, on Friday. The new track is part of the K-pop group's CD single Butter, which also includes their chartbuster number and the instrumental versions of the two songs. The septet collaborated with musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for the song.

Also Read | BTS Permission To Dance music video: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook mark ARMY day with a new track, watch

BTS will perform the new track during their two-night stint on July 13 and 14 on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking their live debut of the song on a US television show.

Meanwhile, the K-pop group's smash hit track Butter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, which marked their longest run on the No. 1 spot.