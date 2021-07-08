BTS members plan to be 'Bangtan Papas or Bangtan Grandpas' 20-30 years later: 'That's what we want'

BTS members have revealed their future plans when asked about the legacy that the K-pop group would like to leave behind, and whether they'd like to see themselves performing together even '10-20-30 years' later. RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, said that they envision themselves as 'Bangtan Papas or Bangtan Grandpas or something... 20-30 years later'. BTS stands for Bangtan Boys.

The K-pop band took part in an Amazon Music live-stream event and had a conversation with host Jaeki Cho, who asked them about their future plans. Apart from RM, BTS comprises Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

“We passed the so-called 7 year limits, we just had our 8th anniversary. We envision ourselves that we can be, actually, @BTS_twt stands for Bangtan Boys & we have plans that we can be Bangtan Papas or Bangtan Grandpas. Maybe 20/30 years later. That's what we want. BTP Let's go.” pic.twitter.com/f0nmKaomDH — BTS Press⁷ (@BTSPressData) July 8, 2021





Replying to the question, V said, "First and foremost, if our health allows. I think it all depends on our physical condition when that time comes." Jimin added, "I'm honestly not sure if we'll be able to handle dancing." V then said, "If we could just handle sitting down at the sofa, that'd be great." The other members also started discussing that in 30 years they will be 60.





RM said, "But our name (BTS) itself does connote the possibility of change anytime," to which V added, "But doesn't 'so-nyum (boy)' implies that we need to maintain the youthful image?" RM added, "We will eventually need to embrace the change." Suga said, "We'd just have to play as a band, playing instruments."

Jungkook then added to the discussion, "I'm not sure about dancing but I definitely would love to continue singing." V said, "Perhaps when that time comes and there are new artists, I'd be playing the brass in the background." To this, Suga said, "We have to research on how to remain musicians, long term."

Summing up, RM said, "This is us talking because we want to do this for a long time and to do this long run. We passed the so-called seven-year limits, we just had our eighth anniversary. We envision ourselves that we can be, actually, the BTS stands for Bangtan Boys and we have plans that we can be Bangtan Papas or Bangtan Grandpas or something. Maybe 20-30 years later. That's what we want. BTP let's go.”

Meanwhile, BTS recently treated fans to the teaser of their new song, Permission to Dance. Also, Billboard announced that the band's last release Butter remained at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth week in a row. They are set to feature in NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 13 and 14. As per Variety, on July 13, the band will present the US television debut of Permission to Dance.