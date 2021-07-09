BTS Permission To Dance music video: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook mark ARMY day with a new track, watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have released their new song, Permission to Dance, on the occasion of ARMY day. The new track coincides with the release of the CD version of their hit song Butter, which was released in June. Permission to Dance has been co-written by Ed Sheeran.

The music video imagines life post the Covid-19 pandemic. The members are seen dressed as cowboys and singing the track in a desert location while they announce the end of the pandemic with purple balloons, a colour associated with BTS and their BTS ARMY.





Ahead of the release of Permission to Dance, BTS treated fans with concept photos and a teaser. The members were seen in different avatars, dressed as jail mates and chilling on the beach, to washing a car and channelling the iconic American cowboy look.

Besides releasing the new track, BTS also treated the ARMY with an ARMY Playlist, featuring songs sung by each member. Bicycle by RM, Abyss by Jin, Snow Flower by V, Still With You by Jungkook, Hope World by J-Hope, People by Agust D (Suga), and Filter by Jimin, are a part of the BTS ARMY playlist.

Following the ARMY Day celebrations, BTS has a few appearances lined up. These include the group's return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Host Jimmy Fallon recently confirmed that BTS will be returning to the talk show to perform their latest tracks Butter and Permission to Dance on July 13 and 14.

Also read: BTS members plan to be 'Bangtan Papas or Bangtan Grandpas' 20-30 years later: 'That's what we want'

Besides Permission to Dance, BTS has been in the news for numerous other events. The septet has been shattering records with their track Butter. The song has been on the number one spot of the Billboard Hot 100 since its debut, making it BTS' longest number one song on the chart. BTS also returned turned models for Louis Vuitton’s new collection.