Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan left in splits as Farah Khan teases Karan Johar over 'going back into the closet'. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were left in splits after watching a video in which filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar pulled each other's leg over their fashion sense. Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a clip as she held a conversation with Karan inside a room.

As the video started, Farah Khan was seen zooming in on Karan Johar and saying, "Oh my God, is that a diamond? Oh my God, this Shahenshah look." Karan replied, "Listen these are studs, something that you're not used to." "I was used to but listen what are these pokey things? Oh it's the only poke that you'll give me," responded Farah, who was behind the camera.

Next, Karan said, "Farah, you're not understanding. This is a certain piece of garment. These are coutured...", at this she panned the camera. To this, Karan said, "I feel I'm talking to no one." Farah replied, "Are you still talking?" Karan responded, "Am I not worth it?" at which point Farah again turned the camera towards the wall.

An irritated Karan then said, "Oh my god, that's an insult. I'm humiliated actually. You don't deserve my fashion." As Farah asked Karan if he was done, he turned away and walked towards a room. As the video ende, Farah said, "Going back into the closet?" as Karan gasped.

Sharing the clip, Farah captioned the post, "This deserved a reel! @karanjohar in a shahenshah hoodie.. #bestfriends #karah." Reacting to the post, Alia wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahahhaha." Hrithik also commented, "Hahahahahahahaha."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "I canttt (laughing emoji)." Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Stud muffin." Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor added a bunch of laughing emojis.

Farah often shares posts on Instagram featuring herself and Karan. In December last year, Farah had posted a video in which Karan wore a baggy outfit. The clip also starred actor Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing it, Farah wrote, "The wait is over.. sized! @karanjohar in his office wearing a parachute.. guest appearance by @janhvikapoor."

Meanwhile, Farah is in talks to helm late actor Rajesh Khanna's biopic based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna.

