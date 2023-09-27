Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor share screen space for the first time for a jewellery brand ad. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor had earlier teased a possible collaboration in a recent Instagram post. Now, the two actors have revealed that their collaboration was for a jewelry brand. On Wednesday, Kareena took to her Instagram to share the advertisement for Malabar Gold & Diamonds. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor strikes a pose with ‘bhabhi’ Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar says, ‘We need a film with this cast’)

Alia and Kareena together

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor in a still from the ad.

The advertisement begins with both Alia and Kareena talking about gifts in a jewellery store. Alia then enters a spacious room and gives examples of the many occasions when a piece of jewellery can be gifted to someone one cares for. One such occasion arrives when a guy proposes to his girlfriend. “Main tumhara humesha khayal rakhunga (I will alway take care of you),” she says.

The scene then cuts to Kareena entering a homely space where the couple is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a gift in the form of a beautiful necklace. "10 nahi, 10 hazaar saal saath rakhunga (Not only 10 years, I will be with you for 10,000 years)," she says.

Alia and Kareena finally come together in one frame as they say that diamonds can be gifted to oneself too! They walk ahead and say that for every occasion, let the heart choose to speak in the form of diamonds.

Their Instagram post

Earlier last month, Alia had shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram that saw her alongside Kareena. In one of the pictures, both of them were seen striking a pose beside each other looking at their own makeup mirror. In the second picture, both Alia and Kareena's reflections were seen in their respective mirrors. In the last picture, Kareena and Alia had goofy expressions and looked cute together. "Can it get any better… (wink face emoticon) P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting," she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan, which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. She also has The Crew and Hansal Mehta's next in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Alia recently announced her next feature titled Jigra, which will be directed by Vasan Bala. She was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

